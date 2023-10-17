Barcelona very keen on signing Manchester City star with reported €50m release clause

Barcelona, alongside Real Madrid, were tracking Julian Alvarez while he was at River Plate. However, both missed out on the Argentine, as he would go on to join Manchester City in January 2022.

Despite this, Barcelona have remained very interested in signing Alvarez, and they hope to have a chance of doing so in 2024. Sport say that Xavi Hernandez is a big fan of the World Cup winner, and would love to bring him to Catalonia in the near future.

🚨 Barcelona are very attentive to Julián Álvarez of Manchester City, who has an affordable release clause. Xavi likes him a lot for his versatility. @DBR8 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/ndEt1lweO6 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 17, 2023

The report states that Alvarez has a €50m release clause at Man City, which Barcelona would be desperate to trigger, despite their well-documented financial issues. They have spent big on a number of players in recent years, and Alvarez could be the next on the list.

Barcelona will feel that they can tempt Alvarez away from Man City, where he has been in Erling Haaland’s shadow for much of the last 12 months. However, despite this, it would still be a major surprise if they were able to do a deal.