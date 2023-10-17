Barcelona to approach Robert Lewandowski over new contract

New Barcelona Sporting Director Deco does not have an endless list of tasks in the coming months, with little movement in the market expected, but the ones he does have are tricky.

Deco has cast doubt on their ability to recruit anyone in the January transfer window, including 18-year-old Brazilian forward Vitor Roque, which could be a major blow to Xavi Hernandez’s plans.

Working out if they can fit Roque into their salary limit will be near the top of his list, and Sport say there are two other priorities in his agenda. One of them is the renewal of Frenkie de Jong, and the other is the renewal of Robert Lewandowski.

🚨 Deco wants to talk to Lewandowski, whose salary increases over the years. To help with FFP, a solution must be sought. A one-year renewal seems the most likely option, but his departure cannot be ruled out yet either because Saudi Arabia are very interested. @sport 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/5zWrkADLPO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) October 17, 2023

The de Jong deal looks tricky, but eminently possible as long as the Dutchman continues feeling at home in Barcelona. The latter could be a little more difficult.

Lewandowski is on a three-year deal with an option for a fourth, but his salary rises year on year as part of his current arrangement. While he remains the number one option for Xavi, he will turn 36 next season and become the highest paid player at the club, a situation which is considered far from ideal.

Hence Deco will try to offer him a new one-year deal until 2025, keeping Lewandowski under contract in the extreme situation that they want to serll him next year. Lewandowski has frequently spoken about how happy he is in Barcelona, and how little Saudi Arabia attracts him, but the Catalan daily say the Saudi Pro League continue to be highly interested in the Polish striker, and may insist next summer.

Depending on how he performs this year, Barcelona may consider selling him for what they can get next summer and easy out for a tricky situation. Equally, they will be highly keen to reduce his salary limit hit, with resources short in Catalonia.