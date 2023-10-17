Barcelona star continues excellent start to the season by scoring on international debut

Fermin Lopez has had a dream start to the season. He was only expected to be part of Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic squad for the first few months at least, but excellent pre-season form and injuries to the likes of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong have seen him elevated into the first team.

After scoring against Real Madrid during pre-season, Fermin netted his first senior goal for Barcelona last month in the draw against Mallorca. However, the good news hasn’t stopped there for the youngster.

He received a call-up to the Spain U21 squad earlier this month, in what was his first selection of any kind for any Spanish squad in his career. Remarkably, he marked the occasion by scoring the opening goal in a 4-0 win over Kazakhstan.

⚽ ¡¡¡GOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL DE ESPAÑAAAAA!!! ¡¡¡GOOOOOOOLLLL DE FERMÍN!!! Centro desde la esquina y @ferminlopez_11 aprovecha un rechace en la frontal para clavarla en la escuadra. ¡Golazo! 🇰🇿 🆚 🇪🇸 | 0-1 | 10’ 📺 @teledeporte#U21EURO pic.twitter.com/MC3UZHOT52 — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) October 17, 2023

As far as international debuts go, Fermin could not have asked for a better one. Barcelona have been mightily pleased with the 20-year-old so far this season, and his performance in Astana won’t have dampened that feeling.