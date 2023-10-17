Barcelona offer to host Spain matches in run-up to 2026 World Cup

There is growing excitement within Barcelona for the ongoing redevelopment work of the Spotify Camp Nou, which has been underway since June. Construction of the new stadium is expected to begin shortly after the City Council approved a building license last week.

Barcelona City Council are also pleased at the ongoing work, and they hope to take advantage of the new stadium in the coming years. This is because they want to host Spain matches in the city, and one of the arenas that could be used in the home of the Catalan giants, as advanced by Marca.

Barcelona has not hosted as men’s international match since 1975, with the vast majority of fixtures in recent years being played at La Cartuja in Sevilla.

If the Spanish Football Federation approve this request to host matches in Barcelona, it could also give the Spotify Camp Nou a greater chance of hosting significant fixtures of the 2030 World Cup, which was announced as being hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco earlier this month.