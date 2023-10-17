Barcelona keeping close eye on Saudi Arabian transfer market for coming months amid unhappy honeymoon phases

Barcelona have had to become far more inventive with their recruitment strategy in recent seasons, benefitting primarily from free agent signings. Despite Sporting Director Deco denying previously that loans and free transfers will make up the majority of their transfer strategy in the coming seasons, there is no doubt they will play a large role.

According to Sport, Barcelona feel they have identified an area where they can gain some value in the market. Curiously, it is the market with the most money. The Catalan daily say that the Blaugrana are keeping a close eye on goings on in Saudi Arabia.

With some players not quite hitting the heights their salaries would suggest, the Saudi powerhouse clubs have sufficient money to be ruthless and replace anyone underperforming. Meanwhile other stars, no names are given, are already finding life in the Middle East less stimulating.

Given the inflated salaries, few clubs, even in the Premier League, will be able to match the money available. Saudi clubs are likely to be forced to pay part of the salaries of players they want to jettison, while players may be willing to forego some money in order to force a move. Barcelona consider that they could be the beneficiaries of these developments.

Whether this actually transpires is another matter. Deco has all but ruled out January signings, so this is much more likely to become a prospect for next summer. If that is the case, it might still prove a stretch for Barcelona, as the gap between what they can pay and others can offer is still likely to be wide.