Toni Kroos makes cryptic ‘rest’ comment over Real Madrid season start

Toni Kroos has offered a positive review of Real Madrid’s start to the 2023/24 season.

Los Blancos headed into the international break top of La Liga and leading their Champions League group after two wins from two games.

Despite the changes in Madrid over the summer, Carlo Ancelotti’s team have consistently still racked up strong results, and boosted their chances of ending the campaign with at least one trophy.

However, the subject of veteran stars not playing as much as expected has been a key theme in the opening weeks of the season.

Kroos’ long standing midfield colleague Luka Modric has already voiced his frustration at not being a regular starter after both players agree contract extensions in June.

The former German international is pleased with the campaign start, but hinted on a personal level, he wants to play more, with Ancelotti promising more game time as the schedule intensifies.

“I try to prepare in the best possible way to be able to play at the right level”, as per quotes from Marca.

“I am happy with the team’s level and with mine. I hope we can continue like this.

“I feel good and I also have had more rest than I normally do.”