The 6 sides already qualified for Euro 2024 with Spain, the draw, dates and venue

Spain have qualified for the Euros in Germany next summer, and already La Roja will be weighing up a venue for their base next June. Here are the options, the teams Spain know they could cross with and when they will find out more information.

Along with Spain, second-place Scotland in their group have already assured their place after Norway’s defeat. Potential opponents for both include Belgium, France, hosts Germany, Portugal and Turkey.

The other 17 sides will become clear in the next month with the final group games taking place this week and in November. The top two will qualify from each of the ten groups, with the remaining four to be established through play-offs in the Nations League and from the groups.

Once all of the sides are known, the draw will take place on the 2nd of December, at which point fans and teams will begin planning their trips to Germany. There are 10 host cities, dotted across Germany:

Berlin – Olympiastadion

Munich – Allianz Arena

Dortmund – Signal Iduna Park

Stuttgart – MHPArena

Gelsenkirchen – Veltins-Arena

Frankfurt – Deutsche Bank Park

Hamburgo – Volksparkstadion

Dusseldorf – Merkur Spiel-Arena

Cologne – RheinEnergieStadion

Leipzig – Red Bull Arena

The tournament will last exactly a month from the 14th of June until the 14th of July, beginning at the Allianz Arena in Munich, which will also host a semi-final with Dortmund. Berlin will host the final.