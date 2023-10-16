Spanish football mourns Cordoba youngster found dead at 18, police investigation ongoing

Spanish football clubs, players and institutions en masse have sent their condolences to the family of Alvaro Prieto, who has been found dead at the age of just 18.

Prieto has been missing since Thursday has been the subject of a police investigation which today found him dead in Seville at Santa Justa train station. He was found between two train carriages, with police treating his death as suspicious.

The story made national news after a live RTVE report broadcast Prieto’s body being taken away by police by accident, and have since apologised for the images. Marca say Prieto’s family intend to submit a formal complaint against the police, RTVE and Renfe, the national train company, for negligence as a result.

▶️ Antonio Fernández Monterrubio, CEO del #CórdobaCF: "Nuestro más sincero pésame a la familia, amigos y compañeros del equipo de Álvaro Prieto. Tienen nuestro apoyo incondicional. Y agradecer a todos por acompañarnos en estos difíciles momentos" pic.twitter.com/WsaFpOZFyl — Córdoba CF (@CordobaCF_ofi) October 16, 2023

Cordoba also confirmed his death. Prieto was a player in their under-19 squad, and CEO of Cordoba Antonio Fernandez Monterrubio asked for respect for his colleagues and family. Cordoba fans are planning a tribute for Prieto at the Estadio Nuevo Arcangel at 20:00 CEST.