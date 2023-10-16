Spain legend rejects Jude Bellingham and Zinedine Zidane comparison

A former La Liga legend has issued a word of caution over the hype surrounding Jude Bellingham’s start to life at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos secured their No.1 transfer objective in bringing Bellingham to Madrid as part of a €103m switch from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in June.

The deal was viewed as a real power play from Real Madrid as they held off interest from Premier League pair Liverpool and Manchester City.

Bellingham has responded to the intense focus with an incredible run of form in his early days in the Spanish capital with 10 goals from his opening 10 games.

His goal scoring streak and ability to carry the ball from deep, to create havoc for opposition defences, has drawn comparisons to club icon Zinedine Zidane.

However, despite the Bellingham mania continuing to grow, Euro 2008 winner Marcos Senna has called on fans to keep things in perspective when measuring him against an all time great like Zidane.

“Comparisons like this are not helpful. Bellingham is a kid who has just started in La Liga”, as per reports from Marca.

“It’s true he’s started with great numbers and I don’t think anyone expected that, not even him.

“He’s a talent that could go on to define an era, but to compare him to Zidane now is too early.

“Zidane is a legend with a great legacy. You should wait three seasons at Real Madrid to see if Bellingham can be something similar.”