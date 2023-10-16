Second Real Madrid star admits frustration over position in new-look system

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga has admitted on multiple occasions that he is not a particular fan of being used as a left-back, but is willing to do so for the team. Now a second Real Madrid star has admitted to not being entirely comfortable with how he is being used.

While Camavinga has always shown a willingness to play wherever needed, he has been vocal about his desire to play in midfield first and foremost. Carlo Ancelotti responded by telling the press that he prefers to play in defence than not at all.

Now with players on international duty, Rodrygo Goes has admitted that he is not a fan of playing through the middle for Los Blancos.

“I have always made it clear that I have the ability to play on the wings, I simply don’t like playing as a 9, although in my club I have to do it. With Brazil I have more freedom to move.”

So far this season Rodrygo is yet to step forward in Karim Benzema’s absence, managing just one goal and one assist in his 11 games, 9 of which were starts. Rodrygo is happy top take on the pressure though.

“It’s a positive pressure to know that people trust you. I see myself [as a player to take it on] like this in this new cycle, and I think I can live up to those expectations that have been placed on me,” he told Marca.

“[With Brazil] Sometimes I will be on the flanks, in the middle, each striker has his own style and plays in a different way. It depends on how the team sets out and how we plan the attack.”

Rodrygo has a battle on his hands to keep his starting spot currently, with Joselu Mato not only far more comfortable as a number nine, but also scoring goals. Ancelotti’s original conception is working, getting the very best out of Jude Bellingham, who has eight goals in La Liga and is leading the Pichichi race. However these ware perhaps the first signs of discontent that the moves being made to accommodate him are not getting the best out of others.