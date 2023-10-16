Scotland fans tell Gavi he can drink for free in Edinburgh after Euro 2024 heroics

Spain’s 1-0 win in Norway triggered a double celebration over Euro 2024 qualification.

La Roja have secured their place in the competition in Germany next summer, with two qualifying games still to play in November, with Group A rivals Scotland also qualifying.

Spain and Scotland have built up a rivalry in recent months with Rodri criticising the state of Hampden Park and Scotland’s tactics as Steve Clarke’s team won 2-0 back in March.

That victory put Scotland in a strong position to qualify, but they lost 2-0 in Sevilla last week, to restore some balance to the group.

However, Gavi’s second half goal sealed Spain’s place, but it also sent fans wild in Edinburgh, as well as Madrid.

Norway’s loss meant the two automatic places were taken up by Spain and Scotland, and The Scotsman made a light hearted promise to Barcelona star Gavi for his next visit to the country.

“He won’t have to buy a drink in Edinburgh or anywhere else in Scotland during any future visits”, a columnist quipped after the full time whistle in Oslo.