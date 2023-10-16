Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga picks out two areas he wants to improve, admits positional frustration

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga has once again made it clear that he does not enjoy being used as a left-back, whether that be at the hand of Didier Deschamps or Carlo Ancelotti, reminding them that he is a midfielder.

It has become something a minor issue at Real Madrid, where he has publicly noted that while he is willing to fill in, he is not a left-back.

“They ask me this every day. I am someone who plays for the team and when I am needed. I didn’t know this position before, but it is where I have adapted, whether with the French national team or with Real Madrid. But I don’t like it. especially that position. I think everyone knows it but if I have to play there I do it even if it’s not necessarily with pleasure. I’m still a midfielder,” he told Marca while on international duty.

Camavinga explained to the press that he spoken to Ancelotti about it too.

“When I have had to play there it is not so hard. I spoke with the coach, but as I have always said the most important thing is the team. Someone had to be put in that position and, seeing as I am a team player, I have played there even though I don’t like it too much. The best thing is to give everything for the club and the team. You don’t always have what you want in life and you have to see the good side.”

Ancelotti has previously agreed with Camavinga that it is not his natural position, but was keen to remind the youngster that he would rather play at left-back rather than not at all.

Finally, Camavinga also assured fans he was over his muscle discomfort, and noted two key areas he was aiming to make strides in this season.

“I still have to improve my concentration. And also be more decisive.”

Camavinga remains arguably the best left-back that Real Madrid have in terms of going one-on-one with a forward that dribbles a lot against defenders. However against Manchester City last season his weaknesses with concentration were exposed. Yet with neither Ferland Mendy nor Fran Garcia enjoying complete confidence from Ancelotti at this stage, his use of Camavinga is not ideal but tempting.