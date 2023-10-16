Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal responds to Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati – ‘I don’t know what she’s referring to’

Real Madrid star Dani Carvajal has said that is unaware of what Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati means, after she declared that she had low expectations when it came to support from her male counterparts.

Following former RFEF President Luis Rubiales’ actions, the non-consensual kiss of Jenni Hermoso, and then the attribution of the backlash to false feminism, leading figures in the women’s game spoke out on en masse against him. It led to his resignation and Rubiales is now facing charges of sexual assault and coercion, which could land him jail time.

‘No, the truth is no’, Bonmati responded when she was asked whether she was surprised about the lack of support from the men’s team. The Spain men’s squad emitted a joint statement calling Rubiales’ actions as inappropriate, and condemning ‘any sexist actions’, but declared no support for victim Jenni Hermoso, nor did they call for any action.

Meanwhile Dani Carvajal also said that Rubiales had made a ‘mistake’, but when asked about the ex-Hamilton right-back, gave a positive character reference.

On Sunday night following Spain’s 1-0 victory over Norway, Carvajal was asked about Bonmati’s comments, which Relevo covered.

“The truth is that I don’t know what she means. I don’t know what she could be referring to, whether to support more or not to support. In the end, what happened, happened.”

“They are restructuring what they believe or do not feel comfortable within their environment in the Federation [RFEF]. Or trying to restructure the entire staff, everything in marketing, communication, etcetra, etcera. And we are focused on what we have to do, which is to win and continue on our own path.”

Carvajal’s response has been typical of his approach so far, which has been to evade taking a position on Rubiales’ actions, or leave it open to interpretation that he might not agree either with the characterisation of events or response from the women’s team.

The likes of Borja Iglesias, Oriol Romeu, Aitor Ruibal and Hector Bellerin have come out against Rubiales. The role of public figures in a major incident has rarely been more important, and it would be understandable if men in the same industry dismissing sexism would be highly frustrating for the women’s team.