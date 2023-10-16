Real Madrid receive positive David Alaba injury update

Real Madrid have secured another defensive boost with David Alaba set to return from injury.

Carlo Ancelotti has been left short of options in central defence in recent weeks with injuries and suspensions heavily impacting his squad.

However, just as Los Blancos gear up for a key part of the season, the picture is beginning to improve in the Spanish capital.

Nacho Fernandez has received a shock reprieve after his La Liga suspension was cut from four games to just two matches, after a review by the Appeals Committee.

The club captain will not be available for the weekend trip to Sevilla but he will be an option for the El Clasico clash away at Barcelona on October 28.

Nacho’s comeback is not the only bright spark for Ancelotti, with The Athletic’s Real Madrid correspondent Mario Cortegana confirming Alaba will return against Sevilla.

🚨 David Alaba set to return for Real Madrid away at Sevilla this weekend 👊🇦🇹 https://t.co/QNgzHLuafP — Football España (@footballespana_) October 16, 2023

Alaba has missed three weeks of action due to an adductor issue and he could come straight into the starting XI in Andalucia.