‘No, the truth is no’ – Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati admits low expectations of Spain men’s team

Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati has declared that Spain’s women’s team did not feel safe in their place of work as part of the national setup, and has called on the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to implement changes once again.

“Ultimately, we want professional treatment and unfortunately what was seen is not professional at all. We ask for structural and sporting changes,” Bonmati stated during an interview with Salvados, as carried by Relevo.

“As a result of the kiss, and understanding that certain people from the RFEF have intervened, it is obvious that we do not feel safe in the workplace where we are. Because people who have to defend the rights of the players turn against us, it is not very safe shall we say.”

Bonmati was one of the 15 Spain players who went on strike from Spain duty last summer, but no action was taken to make the changes they demanded. After Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso without her consent on live television, people decided to take their claims more seriously.

Asked whether she expected more support from the men’s team, her answer was rather damning.

'Did you expect more support from the male players [following Luis Rubiales' actions]?' "No, the truth is no." Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati had little expectation of any solidarity from her male counterparts in the Spain setup. #Barca #LaRoja pic.twitter.com/naVbMqbSSI — Football España (@footballespana_) October 16, 2023

Borja Iglesias condemned Rubiales’ actions, as did Aitor Ruibal, Oriol Romeu and Hector Bellerin, but none of the current setup went beyond calling the incident ‘inappropriate’. Dani Carvajal did the same, but also spoke positively of Rubiales’ character.

Bonmati was clear that it was not a pleasant experience being called up by Jorge Vilda last year.

“It was more negative than positive to go to the national team at that time. There was a very big difference with respect to the club and we made that decision.”

She was also critical of the fact that in Spain, athletes can face suspensions of 2-15 years if they refuse to answer the national call.

“It was difficult because we were forced by law when we were saying that we did not want to go if there were no changes. I do not understand how there can be a law that forces you to go to the national team.”