Milan willing to make move for Spanish left-back and Barcelona target this January

Real Betis left-back Juan Miranda continues to be the subject of speculation, as his contract continues to trickle down.

The 23-year-old left-back joined Betis initially on loan in 2020, before Los Verdiblancos made his move permanent. Scorer of the winning penalty in the Copa del Rey final in 2021 for his boyhood club, Miranda has taken over starting duties from Alex Moreno since his departure for Aston Villa.

With just eight months on his deal remaining, and no new deal agreed, Europe’s giants are circling though. As per Relevo, Milan are ‘100% willing’ to try and bring Miranda to Serie A. Betis are in talks with him, but if he reaches January without a new contract, Milan will make a written precontract offer for him to join on a free in June.

That said, Miranda may also have the chance to triumph at his other boyhood club next summer. Barcelona are also keeping tabs on his situation, and will consider an offer for him to be Alejandro Balde’s back-up next season, providing Marcos Alonso leaves at the end of his contract.

Miranda is facing a tough choice. At an early stage in his career, he has his first starting role at Betis where he remains good without being great, but has the chance to develop further. Whereas joining the Rossoneri or Blaugrana would no doubt limit his opportunities again.

Image via Fran Santiago/Getty Images