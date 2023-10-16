Maccabi Haifa request UEFA postponement of Villarreal clash due to conflict

Israeli side Maccabi Haifa have written to UEFA to ask for a postponement of their Europa League trip to Villarreal.

The club have made the call to Europe’s governing body due to the ongoing conflict in their home nation which has escalated in recent days.

Concerns over player safety and the logistics of flying from Israel to Spain are the primary reasons for the decision as the situation continues to evolve.

The two sides are due to face off at the Estadio de la Ceramica on October 26 in their third match of the competition so far this season.

As per reports from Diario AS, a club statement has asked for the game to be moved to a new date in November, with the possibility that could also be changed.

Israel’s two Euro 2024 qualifiers have already been postponed this month, away in Kosovo, and at home to Switzerland, with no fresh date set.

UEFA are expected to accept the request alongside a reciprocal move to delay Villarreal’s trip to Israel, scheduled for November 9.