Luis de la Fuente used clever trick to stop Erling Haaland

Spain’s plan to block Norway star Erling Haaland out of the game worked perfectly in Oslo.

La Roja landed in Oslo needing a win in the Norwegian capital to secure their automatic place at Euro 2024 next summer, and the visitors completed their mission on the night.

The pressure of qualification being on the line made for a tight encounter at the Ullevaal Stadion, with chances at a premium, as Barcelona midfielder Gavi eventually netted the winner.

However, the goal was only one aspect of a professional showing by Spain, as Luis de la Fuente’s side produced an expert defensive showing to frustrate Haaland.

The Manchester City striker had netted 27 goals in 27 international appearances prior to this game and his potency was a major concern for de la Fuente.

Dani Carvajal hailed the shackling as a team effort, and that was also indicated by a report from Marca, which detailed de la Fuente’s Haaland strategy.

Haaland’s aerial power from set pieces was highlighted by Spain, and de la Fuente deployed Carvajal and Gavi as blockers to cause a problem for him, to allow his regular markers to focus on winning their battle.