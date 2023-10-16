Kylian Mbappe again opts out of France media duty amid future gossip

Kylian Mbappe was not presented for media duty as France captain ahead of their friendly clash with Scotland.

Both nations have already sealed their place at Euro 2024 next summer and there is expected to be a party atmosphere at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

Mbappe is expected to lead France out for the game, despite previous rumours that he could be rested, but his press conference stance remains unchanged.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker has not appeared as the selected player for media questions since June after a barrage of questions over his club future in Paris.

Didier Deschamps has accepted Mbappe’s position on the matter with vice captain Antoine Griezmann taking on the bulk of the off field role since.

Mbappe remains heavily linked with a free transfer to Real Madrid in 2024 but the Ligue 1 champions are rumoured to be preparing a final contract extension offer to try and keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2025.