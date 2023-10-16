Juventus push for Atletico Madrid target Pierre Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg could be the subject of fresh transfer interest again in January.

The Danish international looks increasingly likely leave the club at the start of 2024 amid ongoing transfer links to potentially joining Atletico Madrid.

Atletico were linked with Hojbjerg throughout the summer transfer window with the Dane tipped to be a possible sale option for Ange Postecoglu.

Hojbjerg has since claimed he wants to fight his way back into Postecoglu’s squad plans but the Australian manager remains unconvinced over his long term future.

However, as per the latest update from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, there could be an incoming offer from Juventus, despite Spurs’ €30m valuation of the 28-year-old as it stands.

Juventus have reportedly moved ahead of Atletico in the race for Hojbjerg in recent weeks, with the Italian side potentially able to meet Tottenham’s asking price with greater urgency, with Los Rojiblancos still assessing their options.