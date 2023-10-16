Former La Liga goalkeeper goes after ex-Real Madrid star Karim Benzema – ‘Son of a b****’

Former La Liga goalkeeper Dudu Aouate has abused Karim Benzema on social media, following the Frenchman’s comments about the Israeli attacks on the Palestinian people.

Benzema, who left Real Madrid this summer to join Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, tweeted out his support for the innocent Palestinian victims in the Gaza strip following air raids by the Israeli government.

“All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children.”

https://twitter.com/Benzema/status/1713584346441912495?s=20

One of relatively few footballers to express their support for the Palestinian people, he was met with a vicious response from one of his former rivals on the pitch. Israeli goalkeeper Dudu Aouate played in Spain for 11 years with Racing Santander, Deportivo La Coruna and then finally Real Mallorca between 2003 and 2014, where he would have crossed paths with Benzema for around six years.

Aouate responded simply with ‘Son of a b****’ in Hebrew, French, English, Arabic and Spanish, followed by an American and Israeli flag.

https://twitter.com/RealDuduA/status/1713608320827773302?s=20

A fractious issue across the world, over the past week terrorist attacks by Hamas in Palestine, killing and abducting hundreds of innocent Israelis, have been met with a violent response from the Israeli government, who have been non-discriminate in their bombing of the Gaza strip and Palestinian people.