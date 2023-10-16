Bayern Munich watching €30m Girona forward amid interest in summer move

Girona are thriving this season under Michel Sanchez’s free-flowing style, which has them in second place at the quarter-way mark in the La Liga season. It is no surprise that other clubs are beginning to look at their star performers.

Last summer the Blanquivermells lost key players in Santiago Bueno to Wolves, Oriol Romeu to Barcelona, and Taty Castellanos, who eventually ended up at Lazio after finishing his loan move.

Arriving in January, one of the key players for Michel since has been Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsygankov. The 27-year-old has been in fine form over the last nine months, and this season has been a key part of their attack until picking up an injury against Real Madrid.

According to BILD, via MD, Bayern Munich are eyeing up a move for Tsygankov. The German giants are reportedly scouting Tsygankov with a view to a move next summer, although Premier League clubs had already made enquiries last summer. Girona value Tsygankov at €30m, but only hold 50% of his rights, and thus Dynamo Kiev will benefit from half of his sale.

It would be a surprise if Bayern did commit to such an outlay for Tsygankov, as he will not have a major sell-on value at this age. Equally, Tsygankov seems unlikely to be a guaranteed starter. However if they could pick him up at a cheaper rate, Tsygankov would no doubt at a creative spark wherever he goes.