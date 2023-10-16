Barcelona veteran considering MLS move after speaking with Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets

Barcelona are unlikely to be making major moves next summer given their current salary limit predicament, but their limited budget does mean they will be able to shape their plans in advance. Those plans may have to omit one of their veteran leaders.

Captain Sergi Roberto is reportedly considering a move abroad next summer, having been handed a reduced role this campaign, even in spite of Barcelona’s injuries. The 31-year-old has rarely been a started since making it into the senior squad, but has usually occupied an important squad role filling in at right-back or in midfield.

However this season he has seen just 224 minutes through Barcelona’s opening 11 matches. A low number on its own, it becomes even more concerning for the veteran when considering the Blaugrana have just 19 senior players, and youngster Fermin Lopez appears to have won Xavi Hernandez’s trust over him.

With his contract up next summer, MD say that Roberto has been asking former teammates Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi about life in Major League Soccer. The trio have given him positive reviews from their early stages at Inter Miami.

New York City or New York Red Bulls seem more likely destinations for Roberto though, who has good English and a long-term appreciation of the Big Apple – frequently he has visited New York with his partner and model Coral Simanovich.

If Roberto goes on to have a bigger role, he would likely consider remaining in Barcelona for next season. On a relatively low contract and a model professional, the Blaugrana would probably be open to it as well. However if his performance and role does not change, then it may bring to an end a run in the first team now in its 11th year.