Barcelona receive boost as forward is set to return from injury ahead of schedule

Future Barcelona forward Vitor Roque looked as if he might be out long-term following an ankle injury sustained in September, but he could be back sooner than expected.

Brazilian agent Andre Cury has told MD that Roque will return to action ahead of time, having initially been expected to remain out until December.

“There was talk of three months of injury but we believe that in two months or even a little sooner he could be back. It is an ankle ligament injury, but the doctor explained to us that there would be no problem beyond needing rest to return well.”

Cury, who played a role in brokering a deal between Barcelona and Athletico PR for Roque, confirmed that at least from the player’s end, they hope for him to arrive at Barcelona in the January transfer window.

“He will be playing for Barca in January. We are even hoping for him to play again on November 10th or 15th in the Brazilian championship to help his team be in the next Copa Libertadores.”

The Blaugrana have been non-committal on when Roque will arrive, whether in January or July of 2024.

“The main plan from the beginning is for him to join Barca on January 1st and his great advantage is that if he arrives on a Friday, he will already play on Sunday, because he has a brutal mentality.”

Cury admitted that while that was the plan that he had been explained, it was not based on knowledge of the finances involved.

“The truth is that I don’t know what the fair play situation is like, but a joint decision will have to be made in which the player has something to say… going out on loan mid-season would not be a good ‘business’ even for “for Barça or for the player. In the last case, staying at Athletico Paranaense should be the best way out, because sending him on loan to a club that has no responsibility for the boy would be an unnecessary risk.”

Roque will eventually move for €30m to Barcelona, which could rise to €61m depending on variables. Xavi Hernandez has been keen to indicate that he wants Roque to join in the winter transfer window, but Sporting Director Deco has eased off those suggestions.