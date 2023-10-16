WATCH: Barcelona icon Alexia Putellas breaks another record with landmark goal

Barcelona and Spain icon Alexia Putellas has written another page in her already lengthy history book, featuring in plenty of sections for the Blaugrana too.

On Sunday Barcelona came away with a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid, which kept them perfect in Liga F with five wins from five, and ahead of Real Madrid on goal difference. Putellas, who has come up with a number of important goals for the Blaugrana, scored her 182nd wearing the shirt.

Un gol histórico. ALEXIA PUTELLAS 👑pic.twitter.com/sMPpoJPqkj — Maria Tikas (@MariaTikas) October 15, 2023

🚨 182 GOALS FOR ALEXIA 🚨 She did it, she broke the record! @alexiaputellas puts Barça in front at Atlético Madrid with a historic goal. Watch live ▶️ https://t.co/PbsRqzS5A0#LigaF pic.twitter.com/ynk5VeT2TV — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) October 15, 2023

That converted the current Ballon d’Or and World Player of the Year into the top goalscorer in Barcelona’s history, surpassing the 181 goals of former teammate Jenni Hermoso.

The 29-year-old spent time at Barcelona’s academy after moving from Sabadell, but made her professional debut with Espanyol after joining their academy. A move to Levante to followed and just two years after her professional debut, Putellas was back at Barcelona. Since, it has been 11 years of unparalleled success in Spanish football, with Putellas at the heart of it and now captaining the side.