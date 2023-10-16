Barcelona hopeful over Frenkie de Jong’s El Clasico fitness race

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has entered a key phase in his recovery from an ankle injury.

The Dutch international was forced off after 36 minutes in Barcelona’s 3-2 La Liga comeback win at home to Celta Vigo on September 23.

The sight of de Jong being taken off injured was a major concern for Xavi with the former Ajax playmaker developing a reputation for resilience.

Initial estimates hinted at an absence of around six weeks for de Jong as the Barcelona medical team looked to make an assessment on his fitness.

De Jong did not join the Netherlands squad for the October international break with major doubts over his participation in the home El Clasico against Real Madrid on October 28.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, de Jong has now had a splint removed, which was protecting his ankle, in an important step towards recovery.

However, with less than two weeks to go before their crunch game, his chances of playing are in the balance.