Athletic Club star Nico Williams rated doubtful for Barcelona clash

Athletic Club striker Nico Williams could miss their weekend clash away at Barcelona.

The La Liga schedule returns from the international break with some eye-catching fixtures on the agenda including this clash in Catalonia.

Williams’ side have enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, currently in fifth place, with Barcelona just ahead of them in third spot.

However, the visitors look set to be without the 21-year-old for this tie, after he was forced to withdraw from the Spain squad due to injury.

After returning to Bilbao, the club’s medical staff have assessed his recovery period, with just four training sessions before the game.

As per reports from Marca, the forward could be offered a painkilling injection as a short term measure, but he will not be risked if there is a chance to aggravate the problem.

Williams is still looking for his first goal of the 2023/24 season after scoring six league goals in 2022/23.