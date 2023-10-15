(WATCH) Gavi puts Spain on course for Euro 2024 qualification

Spain are on track to seal their place at Euro 2024 away in Norway tonight.

La Roja will book their place at the competition in Germany next summer, if they can hold on for a narrow victory on the road in Oslo, with Group A rivals Scotland also in line to qualify.

Neither side created much in the opening stages as Alvaro Morata’s close range finish was eventually ruled out by VAR.

Morata came close to scoring a second goal before the break but Spain’s eventual breakthrough came after the restart in the Norwegian capital.

Barcelona midfielder Gavi stayed alive inside the Norway penalty box, as the hosts failed to clear two efforts on goal from Spain, before the 19-year-old fired home from close range.

Gavi has the ball in the back of the net, and after a very lengthy VAR review this one counts 🇪🇸 Scotland and Spain are on track to qualify tonight as things stand 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/87bHYe5FdB — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 15, 2023

🎥 Gavi scores for Spain pic.twitter.com/QtPWoreV2Z — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) October 15, 2023

Another VAR check cleared Gavi’s goal, in what could prove to be the most important of his Spain career to date, if qualification is secured tonight at the Ullevaal Stadion.

Images via Getty Images