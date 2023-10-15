The options that Barcelona have as they look to sign Joao Felix next summer

Given Joao Felix’s excellent start to his loan spell, it’s hardly a surprise that Barcelona want to extend this stay at the club. They want to orchestrate a permanent deal next summer, although their finances will determine whether they are able to do so.

Sport say that Barcelona will consider three different options as they look to hold on to Felix. The first would involve another loan spell, which could be a possibility if the club’s finances do not allow a permanent deal. However, Atletico Madrid are unlikely to give as much leeway to their La Liga rivals as they did for this season.

Secondly, Barcelona could try to offer a swap deal involving multiple players. Atletico have been rumoured to have interest in both Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati, so this could be an option that suits all parties.

Finally, Barcelona could try a player-plus-cash deal, in which they could also use instalments to pay Atletico so as not to make a detrimental dent to their finances.

It must be said that Felix only wants to stay at Barcelona, so if Atletico Madrid want to get rid next summer, they will have to negotiate with the Catalans, rather than consider offers from other clubs.