Takefusa Kubo admits Real Sociedad move saved his career

Real Sociedad star Takefusa Kubo has developed into a potent force for the Basque side this season.

Kubo found himself at a career crossroads at the start of the 2023/24 campaign as he returned to Real Madrid after a loan spell in San Sebastian.

The Japanese international joined Los Blancos in 2019, but never made a senior appearance for the club, as they looked to constantly loan him out.

After a year at Mallorca he split the 2020/21 season at Villarreal and Getafe, followed by a campaign back at Mallorca, before a loan stint at Estadio Anoeta.

Kubo made clear his desire to go back to La Real, after scoring nine La Liga goals in 2022/23, as the club clinched a Champions League qualification spot.

Both sides agreed on a transfer and Kubo has been in sensational form since completing his permanent switch back to Imanol Alguacil’s team.

“La Real helped me to vindicate myself as a footballer, I was not in a good moment and they helped me get back on the train which takes you to success.”, as per reports from Marca.