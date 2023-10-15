Spain seal Euro 2024 spot as Gavi stars in Norway

Spain have booked their place at Euro 2024 via a narrow 1-0 win away in Norway.

La Roja have secured their place in the competition in Germany next summer, with two qualifying games left to play in November, as Group A rivals Scotland also qualified.

Both sides struggled for fluency in the opening stages in Oslo as Alvaro Morata’s finish was eventually ruled out following a lengthy VAR check.

As the stakes were increased after the restart, with Norway needing a win to boost their own chances of reaching the tournament, Barcelona midfielder Gavi fired home from close range.

Gavi has the ball in the back of the net, and after a very lengthy VAR review this one counts 🇪🇸 Scotland and Spain are on track to qualify tonight as things stand 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/87bHYe5FdB — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 15, 2023

🎥 Gavi scores for Spain pic.twitter.com/QtPWoreV2Z — Barça Spaces (@BarcaSpaces) October 15, 2023

Norway did look to rally in the closing stages as the hosts main man Erling Haaland was denied in the final minutes.

Spain will now face Cyprus and Georgia next month with Luis de la Fuente’s team leading Scotland on goal difference in the race to finish the campaign as group winners.

