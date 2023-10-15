Rodrygo Goes sends clear message to Carlo Ancelotti over role at Real Madrid

Although Real Madrid have had an excellent start to the season, one player that has struggled to get up to standard has been Rodrygo Goes. The 22-year-old has just one goal in 11 matches, and that came in the opening day victory over Athletic Club.

Rodrygo was excellent last season, when he played as a right winger in a 4-3-3 system. However, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti opted to switch to a 4-4-2 diamond for the current campaign, having failed to sign a top-class striker during the summer.

This has meant that Rodrygo has played as a striker, which he admitted (via Relevo) is a role that he does not enjoy to play.

“I always made it clear that I have the ability to play on the wings as well as inside. I always said that I don’t like to be a 9, and in the end, both at the club and here, I have to do it quite a few times, but I don’t like it very much.”

This could explain Rodrygo’s poor form so far this season, although given how much success Real Madrid have had so far, Ancelotti is unlikely to make changes on the back of the Brazilian’s admission.