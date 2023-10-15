Rodrygo Goes admits frustration at No.9 role at Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes has opened up a mixed start to the season in the Spanish capital.

Los Blancos have undergone a summer of changes, with Carlo Ancelotti forced to reshape his attacking options, following Karim Benzema’s move to Saudi Arabia.

With Ancelotti planning to keep Benzema for another campaign, the club have tweaked their transfer plans, with Joselu arriving as a stopgap solution.

Jude Bellingham’s incredible early form has also eased the goal scoring burden on Ancelotti’s attackers with the veteran Italian opting for a reshuffled midfield and attack.

A midfield diamond system has meant a switch to a two player attacking duo with Rodrygo starting seven of their nine La Liga games so far in 2023/24 and zero from two in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old has scored just one league goal this season and he admitted his new position is causing some problems for him in front of goal.

“I have always made clear that I have the ability to play on the wing, I don’t like playing as a No.9, but in Madrid I have to. For Brazil, I have more freedom to move”, as per reports from Marca.