Real Madrid admits to wanting to leave club during summer transfer window

For the last few seasons, Andriy Lunin has been Real Madrid’s backup goalkeeper. Firstly, to Thibaut Courtois, and now to Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined the club in the summer as a replacement for the Belgian following his serious ACL injury.

It had looked likely that Lunin would leave Real Madrid during the summer, with head coach Carlo Ancelotti reportedly keen to move him on after being left unconvinced by his performances. However, he has remained for now.

Lunin, speaking to El Chiringuito, has revealed that he considered leaving Real Madrid in order to get regular first team football elsewhere.

❓¿Le habló Ancelotti a Lunin para que se quedase? 🙄“Sí, más o menos…” 📹@marcosbenito9 pic.twitter.com/GTdEIsWoxW — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) October 15, 2023

“At the end of last season I was thinking about it. It’s normal when you don’t play, but Real Madrid has always been a dream since I was young. You don’t really want to leave, but you always want to play, you train to play, you want to feel the emotions of the games.

“We will see, now I’m focused on training. There were offers from other clubs but I didn’t talk to them, there was nothing serious.”

Lunin’s contract at Real Madrid expires at the end of this season, and with Kepa keen on staying and Courtois to return from injury by the start of the 2024-25 campaign, it would not be a surprise if he were to leave for pastures new next summer.