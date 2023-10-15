PSG prepare final Kylian Mbappe contract offer

Paris Saint-Germain are poised to make one final contract offer to keep Kylian Mbappe at the club.

PSG were forced to change their stance on Mbappe at the start of the 2023/24 season after pushing to sell him in August.

The Ligue 1 champions are aiming to avoid losing Mbappe for free when his contract expires in June, however, their chances are dwindling.

Despite the ownership’s hard line stance on accepting any reasonable transfer offer for the France captain, Mbappe rejected a move to Saudi Arabia.

Real Madrid remain confident of completing their intended free transfer of Mbappe with a possible deal being agreed in January.

As per the latest update from Diario Sport, PSG will make one last play to keep Mbappe, with an extension offer proposed until 2025.

That fresh offer would involve an exit clause for 2024, if Mbappe is unconvinced over staying, with the amendment including a much lower transfer fee.

PSG will try and sell Mbappe in January, if he again declines a renewal, but Real Madrid will look to hold their nerve until June.