Predicted XIs Norway-Spain: La Roja one win away from securing place at Euro 2024

Thursday’s controversial 2-0 victory over Scotland has put Spain in an excellent position to qualify for next summer’s European Championships. A victory over nearest challengers Norway on Sunday would ensure their place in Germany.

La Roja have been in excellent form over the last six months, and they will hope to carry that on in Oslo. However, with their own qualification hopes on the line, Norway won’t make things easy for Spain.

For the match, Luis de la Fuente will make changes. He will be forced into one, with Alejandro Balde unavailable due to injury. Fran Garcia takes his place, while Marca believe the only other change will see Fabian Ruiz replace Mikel Merino.

Norway are off the back of a comfortable 4-0 win in Cyprus, so will come into this one with confidence. Erling Haaland scored twice in that one, so will hope that he can add to his tally against Spain. Former Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard, now at Arsenal, will also be a threat.

It could be a momentous day for Spain and de la Fuente. Three points would see Group A wrapped up, as Scotland would also qualify for next summer’s championships, but whether they can finish things off remains to be seen.