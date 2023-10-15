Mason Greenwood wants to join Getafe on permanent basis from Manchester United – report

Mason Greenwood’s move from Manchester United to Getafe on the final day of the summer transfer window was a controversial one. The 22-year-old, who arrived on a season-long loan, had just returned to football after being on trial accused of rape, with the charges were dropped after a key witness pulled out.

Greenwood’s arrival in Spain has been met with much condemnation, although Getafe do not seem to care. They were delighted to pick up the Englishman, and according to The Sun (via Stretty News), he has been loving life at the La Liga club.

So much so that Greenwood reportedly wants his loan move to become permanent next summer. He is unlikely to be re-integrated at Man United, so in his eyes, this is the next best option.

Getafe do not have a buy option in their loan deal with Man United, so they would have to negotiate a price next summer. They are unlikely to be able to pay too much, so the Premier League will have to decide how much they want to sell Greenwood.