Manchester United join Real Madrid in the race to sign Real Betis wonderkid

One of the breakthrough stars in Spanish football over the last few weeks has been Assane Diao. The 18-year-old made his first team debut in September, before going on to score in three successive matches against Granada, Valencia and Sparta Prague.

Understandably, interest is growing in Diao’s services after an impressive start to life in the Betis first team. Previous reports have linked Real Madrid with a move for the Spanish youth international, but now another European heavyweight has entered the race.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United are keen on Diao, who they believe could be an excellent wing option for Erik Ten Hag’s squad. It is an area that the Premier League giants have struggled with this season, as the likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford have underperformed in recent weeks.

It has been reported that Diao’s release clause at Real Betis is just €30m, which would be like pennies for both Man United and Real Madrid. However, Los Verdiblancos will surely look to agree a new deal in the coming weeks, which would also bump up that release clause.