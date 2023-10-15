Manchester City emerge as front runners for Dani Olmo deal

Spain star Dani Olmo looks set to leave RB Leipzig next summer with Manchester City his rumoured destination.

Olmo has been linked with moves away from the Bundesliga side for the last 12 months, despite extending his contract at the club until 2027, before the start of the current campaign.

The move to increase his bond to the club is also to strengthen RB Leipzig’s hand in potential transfer talks with the Bundesliga side establishing a reputation for securing a maximum price for their players.

Olmo has previously hinted at his interest in returning to Spain, but Barcelona are not in a financial position to make an offer to their former La Masia product, with RB Leipzig valuating him at around €50m.

As per the latest update from Football insider, City are the front runners to sign Olmo, due to their ability to pay RB Leipzig’s asking price, and Pep Guardiola’s long standing interest in the Catalan midfielder.

RB Leipzig will not allow a January exit for Olmo having already sold Christopher Nkunku, Josko Gvardiola and Dominik Szoboszlai in recent months.