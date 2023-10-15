Luis de la Fuente praises Spain unity in clinching Euro 2024 goal

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente hailed the togetherness of his squad as they secured Euro 2024 qualification.

La Roja completed their mission in Oslo as the 2012 European champions sealed a 1-0 victory in Norway.

Barcelona starlet Gavi was the hero on the night in the Norwegian capital as he fired Spain to the top of Group A as automatic qualifiers alongside Scotland.

De la Fuente was asked about his view on the squad at full time, as his players showed real grit at the Ullevaal Stadion, to avoid being dragged into must win games in November.

Defeat to Scotland back in March was referenced in his post match interview and the former U21 boss claimed his team received their just reward on the night.

“We remember everything we have experienced n qualification. Issues and details have been corrected, but the script remained the same”, as per Marca.

“We have been united and that shows. A lot of work has been done to get to this position. Qualification is an obligation and a responsibility, nothing more.”

Spain will now face Cyprus and Georgia next month with de la Fuente’s team leading Scotland on goal difference in the race to finish the campaign as group winners.