Juventus eyeing up move for Atletico Madrid star that is out of contract next summer

Atletico Madrid have been excellent over the course of 2023 so far, and one of their big hitters has been Mario Hermoso. The 28-year-old was outstanding during the second half of last season, and although he has yet to reach those levels in the current campaign, he is still a key player for head coach Diego Simeone.

However, Hermoso’s contract is up at the end of the season, so he is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club in less than two months’ time. Understandably, clubs are aware of his situation, and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are one of the sides most keen on Hermoso.

📰| Juventus are thinking about strengthening their defence next summer with Lille’s Tiago Djaló and Mario Hermoso being high on their list. The feeling right now is that they would prefer Djaló over Hermoso. [@Gazzetta_it via @juvefcdotcom] pic.twitter.com/Xe1FhXmrxm — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 14, 2023

Fortunately for Atletico Madrid, Juventus reportedly prefer Lille’s Tiago Djalo at this stage, but they will still be wary of losing Hermoso. They will surely hope to agree terms over a new deal in the coming weeks, so that they can put speculation over his future to rest.