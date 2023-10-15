Joao Felix is delighted with Barcelona form

Barcelona are seeing the best version of Joao Felix so far this season after he completed a loan move from Atletico Madrid.

Felix was forced to wait until the final hours of the summer transfer window to complete his desired switch to Catalonia for the 2023/24 campaign.

The Portuguese international angered sections of the Atletico fan base, after admitting it was his dream to play for Barcelona, as his career in Madrid continues to be plagued by inconsistency.

Felix extended his contract at Atletico before joining Barcelona on loan, with the club looking to safeguard their options on him in future, as Diego Simeone remains open minded on retaining him.

Barcelona have been clear on their intention to negotiate a permanent deal for Felix next summer after a strong start to life with La Blaugrana.

Felix has racked up three goals and two assists at Barcelona so far and he is happy in his new role.

“As you can see, I’m happy where I am. I feel good, confident and I feel I’m experiencing a good moment”, as per Diario AS.