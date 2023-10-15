Inigo Martinez aiming for Barcelona chance after Jules Kouned injury

Xavi faces a crucial call over his Barcelona defensive plans in the coming days.

La Blaugrana return from the international break with a crucial home tie against Athletic Club on October 22.

However, despite coming back to domestic action with their unbeaten start to the season still intact, Xavi is dealing with another injury headache.

Left back Alejandro Balde is expected to return to training this week, after withdrawing from Spain duty through injury, but Jules Kounde is sidelined until mid-November.

The French centre back has suffered an ankle sprain,

Xavi has been tipped to take a chance on either Mikayil Faye or Pau Cubarsi, but he looks set to opt for experience alongside Kounde’s regular partner Andreas Christensen.

With Ronald Araujo still edging back to full fitness, reports from Diario AS claim summer signing Inigo Martinez could be handed a chance to push his case for a regular starting spot.

The veteran defender has made just one La Liga start this season, following his switch from Athletic Club, and he could be given an opportunity to impress against his old team.