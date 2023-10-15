In-form 22-year-old striker backed to join Real Madrid – “He has the qualities”

It feels almost inevitable that Real Madrid finally gets their hands on Kylian Mbappe next summer, with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring at the end of the season. However, they could still sign another striker, with Joselu Mato only on loan from Espanyol.

If they do, Santiago Gimenez could be one of the options they look at. The 22-year-old has been in sensational form so far this season for Feyenoord, netting 12 goals in eight Eredivisie appearances.

Legendary Feyenoord midfielder Willem van Hanegem told Manchester Evening News that he believes Gimenez is more than capable of making the step up to a team like Real Madrid.

“He has the qualities to play at the absolute top, in England or Spain. It would be great if he plays for Real Madrid or Manchester United.

“He will only remain at Feyenoord for the time being. Everyone likes him very much; he doesn’t get nervous when he misses an opportunity. He doesn’t get stuck in it, that’s a sign that things are going well in his head. He remains calm, he knows he will be a top scorer.”

Gimenez wouldn’t be cheap, although that is unlikely to deter Real Madrid. The Mexican international certainly fits their transfer policy – now it just remains to be seen if they do make a move next summer.