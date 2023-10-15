Gavi admits Euro 2024 qualification goal may have been offside

Spain sealed their place at Euro 2024 with a tense 1-0 win away in Norway.

La Roja survived a few scares in Oslo, to eventually secure their place in the competition in Germany next summer, with Group A rivals Scotland also qualifying.

On a night of narrow margins at the Ullevaal Stadion, Spain emerged victorious, to end Norway’s chances of automatic qualification, as Barcelona midfielder Gavi netted the winner.

However, the game was realistically decided by two VAR calls either side of the break, with Alvaro Morata at the centre of both calls.

Morata’s first half goal was chalked off, as he opted to tap home from an offside position, just as Stefan Strandberg’s intervention looked to be bouncing over the line for an own goal.

Gavi’s effort was also checked by VAR, with Morata involved in some penalty box pinball, but despite appearing to be onside, Gavi admitted he was unsure over the decision.

“My goal came from Morata’s action in the box, I don’t know if he was offside. In the end, we got the goal, and I’m happy about it”, as per Marca.

