Espanyol go viral after players take to pitch against Real Valladolid with shelter dogs

Football clubs often take steps to promote different movements, and Espanyol have made the headlines by doing something that no other top-level Spanish club have done before.

Before their match against Real Valladolid at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday, each of the 11 starting Espanyol players took to the pitch with a dog from a nearby animal shelter in Barcelona. This was to raise awareness, and hopefully find a new home for some of those that got a run-out for Los Pericos.

Unsurprisingly, the move has been met with much adoration, with many across social media applauding the decision by Espanyol to promote local dog and animal shelters.

It now remains to be seen whether it will lead to more people adopting animals in the Barcelona area, but Espanyol certainly have not hindered these dogs’ chances of finding a new home over the next few weeks.

