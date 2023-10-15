Dani Carvajal reveals how Spain stopped Erling Haaland

Spain nullified Norway star Erling Haaland to clinch their place at Euro 2024.

La Roja arrived in Oslo knowing that a win in the Norwegian capital would seal their spot at the tournament in Germany next summer, and they were left jubilant at full time.

Neither side produced a vintage performance at the Ullevaal Stadion with Barcelona midfielder Gavi eventually netting the winner.

So much of the pre game build up was focused on how the Spain defence would deal with Haaland on the back of the Manchester City striker scoring twice in Cyprus last week.

Spain reduced the threat of Haaland on the night with the prolific forward only managing to register one effort on target in 90 minutes of action.

Veteran defender Dani Carvajal was a key part of the back line who shackled Haaland and he claimed the whole team were united in their efforts to stop him from getting chances.

“Defensively, from Unai Simon to Alvaro Morata we were very compact. We did not allow him to receive any comfortable passes. I have to praise the work of the centre backs because they did a fantastic job”, as per Marca.