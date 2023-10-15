Dani Alves reaches plea deal with Spanish authorities over rape case – report

Former Barcelona and Sevilla defender Dani Alves has been imprisoned for the last nine months after being charged with rape following an alleged incident in Barcelona at the end of December. Since then, he has been awaiting trial, although it now looks as if he has taken matters into his own hands.

Alves has maintained throughout that he is not guilty, but El Espanol (via Marca) have now reported that the Brazilian has now looked to reach a plea agreement with Spanish authorities over the case.

The report suggests that this would involve a reduced punishment to the one he was facing if found guilty, which is believed to have been 8-10 years in prison. On top of this, it would also involve Alves paying compensation to his alleged victim.

This reported switch-up in Alves’ strategy comes after he changed lawyers. Cristobal Martell was binned in favour of Ines Guardiola, who specialises in sexual assault cases. It now remains to be seen whether these reports are confirmed.