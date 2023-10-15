Barcelona will try to sign Joao Felix on a permanent basis next summer

Joao Felix has made an excellent impression at Barcelona since joining on a season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid during the summer. The Portuguese has three goals and two assists in all competitions, and has generally been a nuisance for opposition defenders.

Barcelona will hope that Felix has continue his impressive form over the next few months, although it appears that they have already committed to trying to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent basis next summer.

Barcelona sources have told Sport that the club is working on a strategy so that an acceptable offer can be presented to Atletico during next summer’s transfer window.

“We have the whole season to prepare a proposal that will allow us to keep Joao Felix. We are very happy with his performances and he is a player who is very popular in all areas of the club.”

On the basis of these first few weeks, it makes complete sense for Barcelona to go for Felix, as he fits head coach Xavi Hernandez’s system like a glove. However, their financial issues are likely to be a major stumbling block in their efforts for a permanent deal.