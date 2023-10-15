Barcelona star hoping to join former teammates next summer by moving to MLS

Sergi Roberto has been an excellent servant for Barcelona over the years, but his time at the club looks to be coming to an end. He has rarely featured so far this season, and especially so since Joao Cancelo arrived from Manchester City at the end of the summer transfer window.

Despite being club captain, Roberto holds a very insignificant place in the plans of head coach Xavi Hernandez, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, it feels inevitable that he will leave.

If he does so, MD say that a move to the United States would be his most likely destination. Roberto is a big fan of the country, and he has been given raving reviews of the MLS by former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, among others.

Roberto especially likes New York, so it could be that New York City FC or New York Red Bulls are best placed to sign him, although that will become clearer over the next few months. However, what feels certain is that his will be his final season at Barcelona.